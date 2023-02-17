Miami International Boat Show draws big crowds

MIAMI - South Florida is known for its sunny weather, popular beaches, and a great spot for some fun on the water.

For those who take the latter seriously, we have great news. The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, which kicked off Wednesday, runs through the weekend.

"Talk about fun in the sun. Bring the family, friends, and relatives, it's absolutely amazing," said Freddie Peterson, General Manager of the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Billed as the largest boat and yacht event in the world, more than a thousand boats of all shapes and sizes will be on display during the show which attracts more than 100,000 attendees.

"An incredible display of boats. Literally thousands of boats. This year new technology is at the forefront. Cutting edge. You know, what's the future with electric boats," said Andrew Doole, President of US Boat Shows.

The show is expected to have a $1.34 billion in economic impact.

The show features everything boating, from kayaks to super yachts to the latest marine accessories, across six locations.

The show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Click Here for a map of the locations and parking.

There are also premium open bars, gourmet food, pop-up activations, and a complimentary water taxi service.

There is no box office for tickets onsite at the show. Those planning to go should purchase their digital tickets in advance and they will be scanned at the show.

Click Here for tickets and more information.