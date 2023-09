It's Miami versus Miami, Hurricanes host RedHawks in Friday opener

MIAMI - The Miami of Ohio RedHawks head south to take on the University of Miami Hurricanes on Friday night in the season opener for both teams. The Hurricanes have won all three previous meetings. The last time the schools played in football was 1987. The Hurricanes are trying to bounce back from a 5-7 season. The RedHawks went 6-7 last year.

There should be some sort of Miami trophy or something, but all that's at stake is just a 1-0 record. It's imperative that the Hurricanes get off to a good start, both to help move past last season's 5-7 debacle and tune up for a Week 2 showdown with Texas A&M.

Miami (Ohio) is facing a Power 5 opponent to open a season for the 14th time in the last 22 seasons. The RedHawks have lost each of their last 12 such games; the last win over a Power 5 in Week 1 was at North Carolina in the 2002 campaign.

One key match up to watch is Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke against an experienced defense. The RedHawks bring back nine starters from a defense that was very good for much of last season despite the team's 6-7 record. Van Dyke struggled with shoulder issues in 2022 and banged up a thumb in training camp this year, but has said he's already clicking in the Hurricanes' new offense.

Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was a defensive assistant at Miami (Ohio) in 2009 and 2010. The last meeting between the teams was a 54-3 win for the Hurricanes in 1987 on their way to the school's second national championship and a 12-0 record.

In an effort to clear up some confusion, the RedHawks (established 1809) are Miami University, and the Hurricanes (established 1925) are the University of Miami.