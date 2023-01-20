Miami Hurricanes' Harlond Beverly has his eye on making a March Madness run

MIAMI - Miami Hurricanes guard Harlond Beverly is back and healthier than ever.

He missed last season's run to the NCAA's Elite 8 because of back surgery. Now, nearly a year later, he came off the bench and scored 15 points in a win over Boston College.

"How tough and how motivating was it watching that team go that far," asked Mike Cugno.

"It was very tough and motivating. It was hard to watch because of course I wanted to be a part of it, I wanted to compete. I wanted to get that first-hand experience, how it feels to be on the court in those big games," said Beverly.

He'll get that big game experience on Saturday at noon when the Hurricanes travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on Duke and the Cameron crazies. That begs the question, will we see a little craziness from Coach Jim Larranaga who lives for these big locker room moments?

"He saves it for the tournament. He's a caged lion right now. He hasn't been let out of the cage yet. He's relaxed but we're waiting for it though," said Beverly.

The Hurricanes are currently ranked in the Top 20 but it took a while for the country to come around to this group.

Even though the Hurricanes are hitting the road to take on Duke, they are a perfect 11. When they play in Coral Gables, Cugno asked Beverly why that was. He had one simple answer, he said the fans, he said they really have made a huge impact this season.