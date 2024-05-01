Miami Heat's Santi Echavarria gives back, becomes mentor to kids

MIAMI - A summer job as a 14-year-old turned into a career for Miami Heat Operations Manager Santi Echavarria.

"My story with the Heat starts way before I was actually an official member of the team," says Echavarria.

Echavarria grew up a few blocks away from the former Heat assistant coach and broadcaster Tony Fiorentino.

"Started walking Tony's dogs. Tony had two beautiful dogs and he was constantly on the road and he needed someone to take care of his house and dogs" said Echavarria.

"I realized how responsible he was and how intelligent he was and then I asked him if he wanted to work Heat camp and make some money over the summer," said Tony Fiorentino.

"Definitely didn't see myself being in this position being as blessed I always prayed for this," said Echavarria.

14 seasons later…

"It feels like a dream and a blessing to be here. Not a lot of people get the experience that I've gotten and that to me is… You can't buy that kind of experience. It's one of those dreams come true that any kid growing up as a Heat fan would die for," said Echavarria.

The Junior Heat Basketball Program has kids show up from 60-plus different countries. They meet players and learn about Heat culture and discipline.

You may see Santi on game day or at Junior Heat Camp, usually alongside his mentor and father figure Tony.

"I'm not even sure Tony realizes the impact he had on my life," said Echavarria.

"My relationship with Santi is one of mutual respect. He's earned the respect of not just myself but everyone he worked with and I knew that would happen it was an easy decision to recommend him," said Tony.

Now the roles are reversed, Santi says kids will stop him on Game Day and remember him as a mentor.