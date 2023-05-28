WATCH: Heat fans at wedding prematurely celebrate ending of Game 6 versus Celtics

Derrick White reacts to buzzer-beating tip-in to force Game 7 versus Heat Derrick White reacts to buzzer-beating tip-in to force Game 7 versus Heat 01:22

BOSTON – One newlywed couple's marriage is off to a bit of a rocky start thanks to Derrick White and the Celtics.

In a hilarious viral video, guests of a wedding can be seen streaming the end of the Game 6 between the Celtics and Miami Heat on their phones.

As Marcus Smart's desperation three-pointer rolled off the rim, the ballroom went wild. Guests began waving Miami Heat flags and using a smoke machine around the dance floor.

There was just one problem – the fans didn't catch White's improbable tip-in to win the game for Boston and force a Game 7 Monday night at TD Garden.

The video that was taken and posted by Cory Garratazu went viral on just about all social media platforms.

Unfortunately, the video ends before the Heat fans realize the mistake they made. Garratazu doesn't seem concerned, despite the dramatic ending of Game 6.

"Heat in 7. Relax. My video. Yes they got a divorce already," Garratazu joked (we think) in the comments.