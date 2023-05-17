Miami Heat, Florida Panthers game schedule for each team's Eastern Conference Finals

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat and Florida Panthers have made it to their respective conference final matches, starting Wednesday.

Neither teams will play on the same night so South Florida fans can cheer both local franchises.

Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics during games that will start at 8:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Friday at Boston

Game 3 – Sunday in Miami

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23 in Miami

– Thursday, May 25 at Boston (if necessary) Game 6 – Saturday, May 27 in Miami (if necessary)

The Florida Panthers will play the Carolina Hurricanes for the right to make it to the Stanley Cup Final, with all games starting at 8 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday in Raleigh, NC

Game 3 – Monday in Sunrise

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 24 in Sunrise

– Friday, May 26 in Raleigh, NC (if necessary) Game 6 – Sunday, May 28 in Sunrise (if necessary)

