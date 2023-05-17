Miami Heat, Florida Panthers game schedule for each team's Eastern Conference Finals
MIAMI -- The Miami Heat and Florida Panthers have made it to their respective conference final matches, starting Wednesday.
Neither teams will play on the same night so South Florida fans can cheer both local franchises.
Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics during games that will start at 8:30 p.m.
- Game 1 – Wednesday at Boston
- Game 2 – Friday at Boston
- Game 3 – Sunday in Miami
- Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23 in Miami
- Game 5 – Thursday, May 25 at Boston (if necessary)
- Game 6 – Saturday, May 27 in Miami (if necessary)
- Game 7 – Monday, May 29 at Boston (if necessary)
The Florida Panthers will play the Carolina Hurricanes for the right to make it to the Stanley Cup Final, with all games starting at 8 p.m.
- Game 1 – Thursday in Raleigh, NC
- Game 2 – Saturday in Raleigh, NC
- Game 3 – Monday in Sunrise
- Game 4 – Wednesday, May 24 in Sunrise
- Game 5 – Friday, May 26 in Raleigh, NC (if necessary)
- Game 6 – Sunday, May 28 in Sunrise (if necessary)
- Game 7 – Tuesday, May 30 in Raleigh (if necessary)
