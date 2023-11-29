Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, wife Nikki divorce

MIAMI - It's Splitsville for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife of seven years Nikki.

According to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald, the former couple has finalized their divorce.

In a joint statement to the Herald, Erik and Nikki said, "We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority."

They also said the decision was difficult but amicable, and they jointly filed to formally end their marriage.

Erik Spoelstra, 53, is in his 16th season as the Heat's head coach. Nikki, 36, is a former Miami Heat dancer and hosts a popular podcast, according to the Herald.

Erik and Nikki married in the summer of 2016 and have three children; five-year-old Santiago, three-year-old Dante, and one-year-old Ruby.