Miami Heat announce schedule for 2023-24 season

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced its complete 2023-24 season schedule on Thursday.

The season will begin with five preseason games and feature 82 regular-season contests from October 10, 2023 through April 14, 2024.

Bally Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air 71 of the currently scheduled 80 regular season games. The HEAT will make 24 national television appearances, including eight on ESPN, six on TNT and two on ABC as well as eight on NBA TV.

The Miami HEAT Audio Experience, led by its flagship station AM 560 Sports WQAM (AM 560/FM 99.9 HD2), will carry all of the team's games in English. Additionally, the Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Network will broadcast each home preseason game and every regular season game in Spanish on its flagship station, Univision Radio's Radio Mambi (710 AM/FM 107.5 HD-2).

Miami will begin the 2023-24 campaign inside the Kaseya Center on October 10 in a preseason matchup vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7:30PM) before traveling to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on October 13 (8:00PM).

Game tickets for all regular season home games at Kaseya Center will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, August 19th at 12PM.

Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Here is the full schedule: