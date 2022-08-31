Miami Heat announce return of retro jerseys as Classic Jerseys for 2022-23 NBA season

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are celebrating the team's 35th anniversary in style this upcoming season.

Wednesday, the team announced the return of their classic jerseys they donned in 1988, which they will sport for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Heat have had a variety of jersey styles through the years, most recently sporting the "MASHUP" City Edition jerseys last season.

Other jersey styles include their Floridian, Red Zone, and Vice jerseys.

The Heat wore their retro jerseys from the 1988-89 to the 1998-99 season and last wore them as a throwback in the 2015-16 season.

The Heat made the announcement Wednesday on their social media, which featured highlights from the team's early seasons.

Some players featured were Miami Heat legends Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, and Dwyane Wade.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023.



Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

Fans can sign up on the team website to be notified when the Classic Jerseys are available for purchase.