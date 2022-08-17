Miami Heat announce 2022-23 regular-season schedule

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced their 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

After falling one shot away from a trip to the NBA Finals, the Heat are looking to torch through the competition in hopes of winning another Larry O'Brien trophy.

Their season kicks off in a home matchup against DeMar Derozan and the Chicago Bulls on October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The second game of the regular season adds more fuel to the fire as the Heat square off with their former Eastern Conference Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

That game will be televised on ESPN.

The first month of the regular season features a lot of games played at FTX Arena, as the team's four-game homestand to begin the schedule marks the first time in franchise history that the Heat has opened the season with its first four games at home.

The Heat will play 10 of their first 14 games at the "Heat's House."

The Heat is currently scheduled for 11 national TV appearances, which could change during the course of the season: Six games on ESPN, four games on TNT, and one game on ABC.

The Heat is not scheduled for a Christmas Day game but is for a New Year's Eve matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Some other key matchups for the team are games against Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat wrap up the regular season on Easter with a matchup against divisional rival Orlando Magic on April 9 at FTX Arena.

-- CBS4's Bryan Lopez contributed to this report.