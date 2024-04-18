Watch CBS News
Miami has one of the "sexiest" accents in U.S., study suggests

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — When it comes to dating, sometimes the way a person talks can be a red flag; however, Miamians have a way with words when it comes to sounding "sexy," a recent study suggests.

According to PennStakes.com, the Miami accent is the seventh most attractive accent in the United States. PennStakes.com, which is predominantly a sports betting website, "took a break" from its usual coverage to focus on other cultural topics like how accents affect attraction.

To determine which of America's top 50 accents were deemed the most attractive, the website conducted social listening research through the platform Brandwatch.com and highlighted every mention of a specific accent over the past year. Then, by breaking down how many of these social media mentions contained keywords like "attractive" and "sexy," PennStakes.com determined what were considered to be the top 10.

While the Miami accent was ranked seventh overall with 21,450 mentions, the "sexiest" accent in the U.S. is the Southern accent, which had 76,940 mentions.

"Being first on our list, many clearly find it hard to resist the Southern drawl," PennStakes.com stated. "People with a Southern accent are usually perceived as hospitable, charismatic and charming, so it's not shocking that it steals the top spot."

"Warm Southern accents are also known to exude trustworthiness - so, if you're looking for dependability in your dating life, this might be one of your favorites."

The top 10 most attractive U.S. accents are as follows:

  1. Southern: 76,950 mentions
  2. New York: 70,460 mentions
  3. Californian: 45,360 mentions
  4. Texan: 42,330 mentions
  5. Boston: 34,110 mentions
  6. Midwestern: 33,000 mentions
  7. Miami: 21,450 mentions
  8. Chicago: 20,990 mentions
  9. Minnesotan: 16,160 mentions
  10. New Orleans: 15,590 mentions
Hunter Geisel

First published on April 18, 2024 / 5:37 PM EDT

