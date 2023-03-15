Miami goes country with new music festival

MIAMI (AP) - Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop, and electronic music, now Miami is going country.

Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay.

"With an incredible lineup of the top country music artists and a picturesque waterfront venue that has a long history of iconic country music shows, including Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Rogers among others, we are confident that Country Bay Music Festival will be a must-attend event for years to come," event organizer Tony Albelo said in a statement.

Thomas Rhett performs during CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., on June 10, 2022. Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson will headline the Country Bay Music Festival scheduled for Nov. 11-12 in Biscayne Bay. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Headliners scheduled for the Country Bay Music Festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice, and Lainey Wilson. Other performers include Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Elle King, Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, David J., Kat & Alex, and Neon Union.

Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull, and a giant Ferris wheel. The festival will also give fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.

Virginia Key connects to the Miami mainland by a single causeway. The limited access created transportation problems for the Ultra Music Festival when the electronic music event temporarily moved from Bayfront Park in downtown Miami to the Miami Marine Stadium in 2019.

The causeway also provides access to Key Biscayne, where officials at the time expressed concerns about safety, noise, traffic, and the environment.