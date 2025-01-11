Watch CBS News
Miami Gardens teacher accused of hitting student with ruler, leaving scar

By Alyssa Dzikowski

MIAMI -- A Miami Gardens teacher is being accused of child abuse after police say she hit one of her 5-year-old students with a ruler near his eyebrow.

The incident happened at Aspire Preparatory Academy, at 21311 NW 34th Avenue, on Nov. 19, 2024.

The child's mother alleges that her son's teacher, 25-year-old Chrishawn Nicholson, called Malcolm her and said her son was cut with a pencil, according to an arrest form.

The child's mother took her son to the hospital where she was later was told by hospital staff that a pencil could not leave a scar like that.

The child's mother says her son then told her that his teacher hit him with a ruler.

On Nov. 21, during a medical evaluation by the UM Child Protective team, the student demonstrated how he was hit and the mother provided a video showing saying he was hit by a ruler by Nicholson.  

Nicholson was then arrested by Miami Gardens police. 

