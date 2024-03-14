Miami Gardens police sergeant accused of driving under the influence

Miami Gardens police sergeant accused of driving under the influence

Miami Gardens police sergeant accused of driving under the influence

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens police sergeant is accused of driving recklessly on city streets while under the influence.

According to Miami Gardens police, on Thursday just before 2 a.m., an officer conducting traffic enforcement in the area of NW 2nd Avenue and NW 183rd Street noticed a white Mercedes-Benz traveling at a high rate of speed toward NW 191st Street.

As the driver approached the intersection, the vehicle slowed down and ran a red light before speeding up again.

At NW 199th Street, the Mercedes driver went through another red light, this time at a high rate of speed.

The Miami Gardens officer activated his lights, and sirens, and pulled the driver, 38-year-old Andrea Smith, over in the area of NW 202nd Terrace.

The officer noticed in the arrest affidavit that "due to the erratic driving and behavior of the unknown operator my weapon was drawn upon approaching the vehicle."

In speaking with Smith, the officers noted that she had bloodshot watery eyes, her speech was slurred, and there was the odor of alcohol on her breath.

The officer then requested that his supervisor come to the scene. Miramar police were then contacted to administer a field sobriety test.

The Miramar officer arrived and noted Smith's watery eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol on her breath.

When asked if she would submit to a field sobriety test, she refused, according to the arrest report. She also reportedly refused to give a breath sample.

Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. She was then taken to the county jail.