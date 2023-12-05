Miami Gardens police officer, 2 others hurt during early morning traffic crash

MIAMI -- A police officer with the Miami Gardens Police Department and two others were hurt during a predawn traffic crash that occurred while the cop was on routine patrol, authorities said.

The three victims were flown to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where one of the victims was listed in critical condition early Monday, police spokesperson Diana Delgado said.

The officer, who was not identified, was expected to recover, according to police

The remains of a Miami Gardens police vehicle after an early morning crash Tuesday. CBS News Miami

Investigators said the officer was on patrol and traveling southbound on 27th Avenue and approaching 167th Street when the driver of a westbound vehicle apparently ran a red light, colliding with the police cruiser.

The driver remained at the scene and was not hurt but two others in the vehicle that struck the officer's police vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The impact of the vehicle sent the police SUV crashing into the walls of the nearby expressway.

Police did not immediately say if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.