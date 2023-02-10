Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens police investigating overnight death

By CBS Miami Team, Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

Death investigation in Miami Gardens
Death investigation in Miami Gardens 01:09

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police conducted a death investigation overnight.

Nearly a dozen officers were on the scene at NW 187th Street and 17th Avenue.

CBS4 reporter Nicole Lauren reports that a body was taken away by workers from the medical examiner's office.

A short time later, a gray Nissan sedan was towed from the scene.

Police have not said how the person died. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.