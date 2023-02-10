Miami Gardens police investigating overnight death
MIAMI - Miami Gardens police conducted a death investigation overnight.
Nearly a dozen officers were on the scene at NW 187th Street and 17th Avenue.
CBS4 reporter Nicole Lauren reports that a body was taken away by workers from the medical examiner's office.
A short time later, a gray Nissan sedan was towed from the scene.
Police have not said how the person died.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.