Police continue to investigate Miami Gardens shooting that left two juveniles killed

MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old.

The source said it is not known why they were shot.

Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.

Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St.

When police got there, they say they discovered the teens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics performed "life-saving" measures but they were not able to save the lives of the youngsters.

The source also said it was not clear where the victims lived.

The car they were in was towed from the scene.

Neighbor John Johnson said, "This makes you feel real bad. You have young men and grandkids getting shot. This is really bad."

Johnson and another neighbor, Monica Burke, have lived in the neighborhood for decades.

"This is terrible because I have grandchildren. I have 2 of them. And they live around here. This surprises me a lot and it upsets me a whole lot. It upsets me a whole lot. I hope they find the killer. There is too much crime. We have to do something about it, Burke said.

Another neighbor, Alisha, has three children and said, "It's very crazy. It's kind of scary with people living around here with anything happening so close to my home. It is scary."

It's not clear where the victims were shot.

Alisa echoed what everlasting neighbors told CBS4.

"I didn't hear any gunshots and I usually hear gunshots," she said.

"You can hear gunshots when they happen and I didn't hear anything and I live right next to where this happened," Burke said.

Activist Maurice Luten showed up at the scene and said, "My reaction is we have got to make the change and keep them busy. There are too many kids staying out until late at night and getting in cars that don't belong to them. We have to do something about this. We bleed to do something positive and something now."

"I have a youth skills center and I take the kids and I teach them how to do skills. I keep them off the street and I teach them how to talk to police and how to talk. I would like to see us have an adult skills center on every corner of America, Luten said.

Miami Gardens Police did not have information to release regarding a description of a shooter or possible getaway car.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.