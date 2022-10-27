Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Miami Gardens joins the metaverse

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami Gardens enters the metaverse
Miami Gardens enters the metaverse 00:36

The city of Miami Gardens is going virtual.

You can tour the city in the metaverse.

The City of Miami Gardens is home to the global entertainment destination, Hard Rock Stadium.

This innovative multi-purpose stadium is located in the entertainment overlay district of the city.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of nearly a dozen virtual city tours you can take from the comfort of your living room.

And you can take the tours with or without a virtual reality headset.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.