Miami Gardens joins the metaverse
The city of Miami Gardens is going virtual.
You can tour the city in the metaverse.
The City of Miami Gardens is home to the global entertainment destination, Hard Rock Stadium.
This innovative multi-purpose stadium is located in the entertainment overlay district of the city.
Hard Rock Stadium is one of nearly a dozen virtual city tours you can take from the comfort of your living room.
And you can take the tours with or without a virtual reality headset.
