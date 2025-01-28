Verbal altercation between brothers leads to fatal shooting, Miami Gardens police say

Dispute between brothers leads to fatal shooting, Miami Gardens police say

MIAMI - A verbal altercation between brothers turned deadly Tuesday morning when one fatally shot the other, according to Miami Gardens police.

Police said responding officers arrived at the home, in the 1400 block of NW 168 Terrace shortly after 11 a.m., to find that two siblings had been involved in a verbal altercation, which turned violent.

Authorities said that one of the brothers was found on the scene requiring medical assistance.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to save him.

The other brother was detained and transported to the police station for questioning.

The Miami Gardens Police Department confirmed the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

"Cool family. They're cool family. They're a good family," said Dewain Lewis, their landlord.

Lewis said he owns the house and rents it out to a family. He was surprised when police told him what happened, saying it involved a dispute between brothers.

A neighbor, who did not want to go on camera, told CBS News Miami he heard multiple gunshots, possibly 5 to 8.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.