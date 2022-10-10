Miami Garden donations to help hurricane damage Harlem Heights in Lee Co.

MIAMI - Miami Gardens is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Monday morning a semi-tractor trailer filled with water, food, toiletries, diapers, and much more, all from donations within the city of Miami Gardens, will head to the west coast.

The donation drive was sponsored by rapper Flor Rida.

In addition to the truckload of goods, a food truck is also being sent to serve up warm cooked meals to victims in minority communities impacted in Lee County.

People in that area say they feel left behind and Miami Gardens wanted to make sure they have all the materials they need during this tragedy.

"I don't have to live on Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach to be one of the people they should care about because to me that seems like that's all they care about at this point," said Mary Broomfield, a resident of the Harlem Heights neighborhood, just north of Fort Myers.

City officials said the NAACP in Lee County reached out to them for help and they were more than happy to answer the call.

"We're in a good place where we can help our brothers and sisters and we want to make sure we're able to do that. You never know, it's still hurricane season so we may need help one day, so want to make sure we're able since we're a financially sound city and we have people here willing to give," said Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon.

Eight elected officials from the city will be accompanying the trucks.