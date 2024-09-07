Watch CBS News
Miami Fire-Rescue puts out boat fire at Miami Outboard Club

MIAMI - Miami Fire-Rescue put out a boat fire on Saturday morning.

Miami Fire-Rescue put out a boat fire on Saturday morning. Miami Fire-Rescue

The fire, reported at around 10 a.m., damaged a large boat at the Miami Outboard Club, in the 1099 MacArthur Causeway.

Officials said that crews found a docked 39-foot open fisherman with smoke coming from the cabin. That is when the Miami Fire Boat and The Miami Hazardous Material Team conducted a foam operation to quickly extinguish the blaze, officials said. 

The owner of the vessel arrived on the scene and was cooperating with authorities. 

No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out.

No other vessels were affected by the fire. 

It is not clear what may have started the blaze.  

