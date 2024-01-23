Watch CBS News
Miami Fire-Rescue crew pulls elderly woman from hole that opened in living room floor

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Six people were forced out of their house when the living room floor in their home in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood collapsed Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 96-year-old woman who was inside the residence fell through the floor during the incident. It was reported at 9 a.m. at the residence located in the 900 block of SW 12th Avenue, according to a statement from Miami Fire-Rescue.   

Scene
Crews released this photo of a hole in the floor of a home in Miami's Little Haiti that trapped a 96-year-old woman. Special

When crews arrived, they found the victim stuck in the floor but were able to successfully extricate her from the hole. 

The woman, wo was not immediately identified, was evaluated at the scene but did not need to be transported to a hospital, according to investigators.

Crews evacuated the residence following the floor collapse, which led to cracks in the wall. Crews from the Miami Building Department were called to examine the home's  structural integrity. 

It was not clear when the residents would be allowed to return to the home.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:11 PM EST

