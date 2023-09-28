Miami FC's Joaquín Rivas has compelling story on, off field

MIAMI -- In the dynamic world of professional soccer, few narratives are as captivating as the game itself. The odyssey of Joaquín Rivas, a gifted forward who has navigated through various leagues, clubs and nations stands out.

Recently recognized as a member of the USL Championship Week 29 Team of the Week for his exceptional performances, Rivas has been in scintillating form in recent fixtures for Miami FC.

Rivas has played all over the world, but seems to have found his home with Miami FC.

Joaquin Rivas Special

His journey has taken him from Sacramento to Miami, and he has also proudly represented El Salvador on the international stage. Rivas' career has been an extraordinary journey in his relentless pursuit of football excellence.

Rivas' story began in Santa Ana, a picturesque town nestled in the heart of El Salvador.

Surrounded by the love of a soccer-crazy family, Rivas took his first steps with a football at his feet. Inspired by his father, who instilled his passion for the sport in Joaquín at a young age, it was evident from early stages that Rivas was destined to play under the lights.

Leaving El Salvador at a young age, Rivas moved to Las Vegas where he grew up. While while most kids his age were indulging in childhood shenanigans, Rivas was often found practicing his dribbling skills or focusing on how he could improve his game. "I knew from a very young age that soccer was my calling. I was never interested in partying or distractions; my focus was always on the game," he recalled.

Rivas' talent caught the eye of scouts, and his journey into professional soccer took a significant leap forward when he signed with Sacramento Republic FC in 2015. The USL Championship club provided the perfect platform for Rivas to showcase his developing skills. His work ethic and dedication quickly made him a fan favorite, and he became an integral part of the team.

"I'll never forget my time in Sacramento. It's where I truly learned the value of hard work and discipline," Rivas said, reflecting on his time with the Republic.

In 2021, Rivas embarked on a new adventure when he joined FC Tulsa, another USL Championship club. His spell in Tulsa saw him continue to shine, consistently delivering stellar performances while making a name for himself on the pitch. Rivas' ability to find the back of the net and create opportunities for his teammates earned him recognition as one of the league's top-developing talents.

While making a name for himself in the American soccer scene, Rivas also caught the attention of the El Salvador national team. His call-up to the national squad was a dream come true, and he has since proudly worn the blue and white colors of his homeland on the international stage. Rivas' dedication and passion representing El Salvador has been evident in every match he has played.

"Playing for my country is an honor beyond words. It's the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifices," Rivas said of his international experience. Rivas has made 29 international appearances for El Salvador and registered 4 goals.

In 2022, Joaquín Rivas embarked on a new chapter in his soccer journey when he signed with Miami FC. Rivas' arrival in Miami was met with enthusiasm, as fans and teammates alike recognized his exceptional talent and leadership.

With Miami FC, Rivas continues to impress, showcasing his skills and dedication to the game with every performance. In 41 matches with the club, Rivas has tallied 13 goals and 4 assists. With every match, Rivas continues to grow as a player and uplift those around him.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.