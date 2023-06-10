Miami FC to play Rio Grande Valley FC in Texas

MIAMI -- Miami FC travels to Texas Saturday to take on Rio Grande Valley FC in a cross-conference matchup.

Miami will be looking to use this game as a midseason turning point against a club that has lost their last three matches. Both teams could use three points to help build momentum, so this matchup is sure to put both offenses on full display.

Currently positioned in 11th place in the USL Western Conference, Rio Grande Valley has faced a rough patch in the month of the May, winning just one of their five matches.

Rio Grande Valley has been led by forward Christiano François and defender Ricky Ruiz, who both have registered two goals and an assist in their 12 match appearances this season. In their seven home matches this season, Rio Grande Valley is yet to win a match. Miami FC will look favorably on this opportunity to get ahead of their opponent on the road.

Miami FC has also struggled a bit recently, taking only one point in their last three matches. However, Miami has possessed the ball effectively and created numerous close chances in all of these matches, and believe Saturday that their offensive success and solid play will carry over.

Miami's key players in the match will include forward Kyle Murphy, who will be eyeing his fourth goal of the season, and captain defender Paco Craig, who has registered two goals and an assist already this season.