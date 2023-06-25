Miami FC to play Monterey Bay FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC hits the road Saturday to play Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium at 10 p.m. local time.

Miami FC is looking to get back on track after losing 2-1 to Loudoun United FC at home last weekend.

Miami FC will be under the guidance of new interim head coach, Lewis Neal, after former head coach, Anthony Pulis, stepped down earlier this week.

Miami will be looking to turn over a new leaf and get back in the win column with help from their new manager.

Monterey Bay has been in great form in the month of June, winning all three of their matches.

After defeating Sacramento Republic FC on the road, Monterey moved up to their current position of the 4th in the USL Western Conference Championship table.

This season, Monterey Bay has been led by forwards Alex Dixon and Christian Volesky. Dixon, the clubs leading scorer, has registered 8 goals and an assist in 15 match appearances.

Dixon was named USL Player of the Week in the first week of March after scoring a hat trick in the win against Hartford United. Volesky has registered six goals and four assists on 15 appearances, serving as the catalyst for the Monterey Bay offense.

The duo has combined to form one of the most explosive attacking lines in the USL, so Miami FC will need to be organized and focused defensively to keep these two in check.

Miami FC has hit somewhat of a rough patch recently, but look ready to bounce back this weekend.

The Miami offense has been effective, scoring five goals in the past three matches led by Kyle Murphy and Christian Sorto.

The offense will look to keep clicking as the team takes on a formidable side in Monterey Bay. The match poses an opportunity for Lewis Neal to step in and make a statement in his debut. With so much to look out of for in this cross-conference matchup, this match will definitely be one to watch out for.

Saturday is sure to be a match that fans on both sides will be anxious to watch.

Miami FC look to go on the road and make a statement against one the hottest teams in the USL while playing under the new leadership of Lewis Neal. With points to play for, the teams will be rearing to go from the whistle.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.