Miami FC to play Detroit City FC at FIU Stadium

MIAMI -- Miami FC will face off against Detroit City FC at FIU Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m., and the anticipation for the match is high.

Last year's game between the two teams saw a hard-fought battle ending with a 1-1 tie.

Miami FC has been preparing for the upcoming game by analyzing their opponents' strengths and weaknesses.

The team is also excited to have the support of their fans, who are expected to show up in full force at FIU Stadium in support of Soccer for All Night.

For those who can't make it to the game in person, the match will be available for streaming on CBSMiami.com in the video player above for viewers who are in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Additionally, local viewers can catch the game on TV33.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.