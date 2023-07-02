Miami FC to play Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC will hit the road to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a cross-conference matchup Saturday.

Looking to turn the page after a narrow 1-0 defeat last weekend on the road against Monterey Bay FC, Miami FC will be hungry for goals and eager to pick up their first win under Interim Head Coach Lewis Neal.

Currently positioned in 7th place in the USL Western Conference Championship, Colorado Springs have won two matches and lost three so far in the month of June.

Despite losing their previous match on the road against New Mexico United, the team has defended their turf well this season and collected multiple results at home. This match will pose a test for Miami FC, who are looking to regroup on the road against a formidable side.

Led by captain and top defender Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs continue to prove the strength of their back line. With opponents averaging approximately one goal per game against Colorado Springs, Miami FC will need to be sharp and creative on the attack to trouble this backline.

The Switchbacks' offense has been led by the Jamaican forward duo consisting of Romario Williams and Deshane Beckford. Williams has recorded six goals and two assists in 16 matches to lead the team in goals, while Beckford has led the squad in assists with four. The duo is dangerous when they link up, so Miami FC will have their hands full defensively tracking these two.

After multiple frustrating near misses last weekend, the Miami FC offense will be keen to get on the score sheet early in this matchup.

The Miami FC offense has been spearheaded this season by forward Kyle Murphy and midfielder Christian Sorto. Murphy leads the team in both goals and assists with four goals and two assists in 11 match appearances. Hungry for his 5th goal of the season after seeing his penalty shot saved last weekend, Murphy will look to be clinical in front of the net to help Miami edge Colorado Springs on the road.

Sorto recently was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 15 after scoring a beautiful free kick in the match against Loudoun United. Sorto has tallied three goals so far this season and will be looking to add another this weekend.he last time these two clubs squared off was on April 2nd, 2022, in a match that ended 2-1 in favor of Colorado Springs.

With a solid opportunity ahead and league table position on the line, both teams have everything to play for this weekend. Miami FC will spend the week prepping and making the necessary adjustments to be ready for a match that you do not want to miss.