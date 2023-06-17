Miami FC to play at home against Loudoun United FC

MIAMI -- Miami FC is back in action at home against Loudoun United FC at the FIU Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Looking to improve the result after a heartbreaking 3-3 draw on the road against Rio Grande Valley, Miami FC intend to continue their offensive production while picking up three points and protecting their home turf against conference opponents.

Loudoun has struggled thus far this season, and currently is experiencing a rough spell after losing eight of their last nine matches.

Loudoun is currently positioned in the 9th spot in the USL Eastern Conference, and one spot ahead of Miami FC based on goal difference.

This match poses an opportunity for Miami FC to improve their position in a closely contested league table. This season Loudoun United has been led by forward Zach Ryan with seven goals and two assists in 11 appearances, and midfielder/forward Kalil ElMedkhar with three goals and three assists in 14 appearances.

Ryan was named USL Player of the Month for March after recording three goals and an assist to open up the first two matches of the season. Proven to be a significant attacking threats, Miami FC will have a difficult task slowing down these two at home.

Miami FC is looking to continue their offensive streak after scoring three goals on the road in Rio Grande Valley last weekend.

The Miami offense this season has been led forward Kyle Murphy, who scored last match to total four goals and two assists in nine match appearances this season. Murphy will be looking to score in back to back games for the second time this season against a backline that has proven to be shaky at times.

With league positioning on the line, Saturday is sure to be a match that has fans on the edge of their seat.

