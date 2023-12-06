Miami FC signs forward Frank López for 2024 season

MIAMI -- Miami FC on Tuesday announced the signing of forward Frank López.

The 28-year-old forward joins Miami ahead of the 2024 season after making 25 appearances in 2023 with USL Championship team Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.

Throughout his time at RGV, López tallied 13 goals and six assists. On the USL Championship side, he has also played for Oklahoma City Energy FC, Sacramento FC, San Antonio FC, and LA Galaxy II.

On the international stage, López has represented Cuba on their youth national team, including at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. During his international stint, he scored twice during the 2015 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.