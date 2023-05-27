Miami FC ready to take on Orange County SC

MIAMI -- Miami FC is scheduled to play Orange County SC at home at the FIU Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m.

Miami FC is looking to rebound from a last minute 3-2 home loss to San Diego Loyal SC, and hopes to right the ship by picking up 3 points.

Saturday is a pivotal matchup for Miami FC against an Orange County squad that has struggled thus far this season.

Currently positioned in 11th in the USL Western Conference, Orange County has lost 6 out of their last 7 matches, and are yet to win a game on the road this season. Miami FC will look at this home opportunity optimistically, seeing a great chance to move up in the table standings.

Two players to keep an eye out for are Orange County's forward Milan Iloski, who has registered 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 matches so far this season, and Miami FC's forward Kyle Murphy, who scored his third goal in six appearances last weekend. Both players have come into form recently and are looking to add to their goal tally this weekend.

The last time that these two teams faced each other was on July 16th, 2022, in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams are looking to make a midseason statement, so this match is sure to be action packed as both squads put everything on the line.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.