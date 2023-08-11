Miami FC player spotlight: The inspiring journey of Ryan Telfer

MIAMI -- In the world of professional football, some players rise through the ranks effortlessly, while others embark on a challenging and winding path before finding their footing. One such player who epitomizes resilience and determination is Ryan Telfer, a name that has been making headlines with his recent performances for Miami FC.

Ryan Telfer CBS News Miami

Telfer's love for the beautiful game was nurtured on the youth fields of Mississauga, Canada, where he honed his skills and developed a passion for the sport. His perseverance paid off when he earned a scholarship to attend York University in Toronto. During his time at the university, Telfer's performances caught the attention of coaches and scouts, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

In 2018, Telfer's dream of becoming a professional footballer materialized when he signed with Toronto FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club. It was a breakthrough moment for the then-24-year-old, as he donned the iconic red jersey and made his professional debut. His journey from the local leagues to the MLS served as an inspiration to many upcoming players.

Despite showing glimpses of his talent in the MLS, Telfer faced challenges in securing a regular spot in the starting lineup. The fiercely competitive nature of the league demanded consistent top-notch performances, and Telfer found himself seeking opportunities to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience.

His determination to succeed led him to Ottawa, where he joined Ottawa Fury FC on loan in 2018. Telfer's stint with Ottawa proved fruitful as he became a key player for the club, impressing with his goal-scoring abilities and dynamic attacking style. His time with Ottawa Fury FC allowed him to refine his game and prove his worth on the professional stage.

In 2019, Telfer's journey took an unexpected yet exciting turn when he signed with York9 FC, a Canadian Premier League (CPL) club. Returning to his roots, Telfer embraced the opportunity to play in Canada's newly established professional league and became an integral part of York9 FC's squad. His performances in the CPL earned him accolades and the admiration of fans across the country.

In September of 2019 Telfer was first called to the Trinidad and Tobago National Team and has since made nine appearances. He has added a respectable four goals during that time, and will be a player to look out for in future fixtures.

In 2021, Telfer's talents caught the eye of Miami FC, and he made the move to the United States to join the club in the USL Championship. Once again, Telfer faced the challenge of adapting to a new team and league, but his resilience and adaptability shone through. In his new surroundings, he quickly established himself as a key player, becoming a fan favorite with his electrifying performances and crucial goals.

Fast forward to the present, and Ryan Telfer finds himself in the prime of his career. His remarkable journey from the local fields of Mississauga to competing at the professional level across different countries is a testament to his unwavering determination and passion for the sport. Telfer's story serves as an inspiration to all aspiring footballers, showcasing that hard work, perseverance, and the refusal to give up can lead to success, even in the face of adversity.

"You have to love everything about it," said Telfer when asked how he stays mentally prepared and focused, "the preparation, the work, and the success. You have to be motivated to get better every single day."

As he continues to excel for Miami FC, the football world watches with anticipation, wondering what other heights this tenacious journeyman can reach. Ryan Telfer's name may not have graced the biggest headlines in football, but his story is one that deserves recognition as a testament to the unyielding spirit of an athlete on a path less traveled.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.