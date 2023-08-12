Miami FC looks to extend win streak at home against Indy Eleven

MIAMI -- Miami FC will play Indy Eleven Saturday during a home game at FIU Stadium.

The 7 p.m. game promises to be an exciting showdown between two formidable USL Championship opponents.

Miami FC enters the matchup on a wave of success, boasting an impressive four-match unbeaten streak that has captured the attention of spectators across the league.

In their most recent match, Miami showcased their attacking firepower against El Paso Locomotive FC with a convincing 4-0 victory. The dominant win not only showcased Miami's ability to find the back of the net but also highlighted their resolute defensive organization. The impressive result not only bolstered their confidence but also identified the club as a contender for a spot in the playoffs.

As Miami gears up to face Indy Eleven, they will look to capitalize on their recent momentum and continue the winning trend. The home-field advantage at the FIU Stadium could play a significant role, with Miami's passionate fan base providing an electric atmosphere to motivate the players and unsettle the opponents.

However, Indy Eleven will not be an easy opponent to overcome. With their own playoff aspirations, Indy Eleven will arrive at the FIU Stadium ready to halt Miami FC's unbeaten run. The visitors will be well aware of Miami's recent form and will be prepared to neutralize Miami FC's attacking threats while exploiting vulnerabilities in the defense.

Key players to watch on the Miami FC side include Joaquín Rivas, Gabriel Cabral, and Mark Segbers, who were recently recognized on the USL Week 22 Team of the Week for their contributions against El Paso. With Rivas hungry to bag a second brace, and the creativity from Cabral and Segbers giving opponents backlines fits, the Miami offense will be firing on all cylinders and motivated from the whistle.

The match on Saturday is bound to evoke a sense of familiarity for both Callum Chapman-Page and Gustavo Rissi.

The intriguing twist lies in the recent transfer that saw these two players exchanged between Miami FC and Indy Eleven. As they step onto the field, they will not only be facing their former teammates but also playing against the very player they swapped places with. This unique scenario adds an extra layer of excitement to the match, as Chapman-Page and Rissi find themselves in a position to directly showcase their skills and adaptability in their new roles.

The clash between Miami FC and Indy Eleven not only holds significant implications for the ongoing USL Championship campaign.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.