Miami FC dominates Hartford during away game

HARTFORD, Conn. -- In an important road matchup, Miami FC defeated Hartford Athletic Saturday night 0-3 with the help of a hat-trick scored by Joaquín Rivas, who was undoubtedly named the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.

When the whistle blew, Hartford Athletic came right at Miami. With a free kick in the 11th minute, and a powerful shot in the 20th minute forcing Zendejas to make two great saves,

Hartford was determined to get in front of Miami early. Despite the home side starting off on the front foot, Miami weathered the storm and grew into the game. Miami FC began pushing the ball into dangerous areas and were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Florian Valot sat his defender and found Joaquín Rivas for the first goal, putting Miami ahead 0-1.

Miami FC vs Hartford Special

Once Miami found the back of the net, the momentum turned in their favor and they were able to start dominating the game. By controlling the flow of possession in the midfield and generating dangerous scoring opportunities, Miami kept their focus and a 0-1 lead heading into the tunnel at halftime.

As the second half started, Miami came out ready to go. Dominating possession of the ball and showcasing their class on the attacking half, Miami quickly found success against the Hartford backline. In the 59th minute, Akinyode was brought down inside the box, and Rivas found his second goal on a well-placed penalty kick.

Hartford tried desperately to get back into the game, but the remainder of the match was all Miami. Miami continued to control possession and was rewarded once again in the 83rd when Rivas finished his hat trick off with a beautiful strike in the box, putting Miami up 0-3.

As the final whistle sounded, Miami congratulated themselves on a job well done. As they move forward, Miami FC will look to build upon this pivotal victory and sustain their momentum.

For Miami FC, this victory holds importance in their journey toward clinching a playoff spot. The initial threat posed by Hartford Athletic in the first 20 minutes tested Miami's grit, but their response showcased their resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from MiamiFC.com.