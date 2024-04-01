Watch CBS News
Miami FC coach Antonio Nocerino not looking for excuses

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - The Miami FC soccer team will hit the road this week to face Hartford Athletic.

After winning their opener, the team is winless in its last three matches.

Coach Antonio Nocerino is not looking for excuses and wants his young team to stay level-headed.

Each week, on CBS Miami, we'll catch up with the coach to get the latest on the team.

Miami will look to bounce back after their loss Saturday night to the Charleston Battery.

We will be streaming the match between Miami FC and the Hartford Athletic live on TV33, at 2 p.m.

April 1, 2024

