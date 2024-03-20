Miami FBI joins search for man wanted in 2021 murder, reward increased to $10,000

Miami FBI joins search for man wanted in 2021 murder in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The FBI has joined the search for a man wanted for the July 2021 murder of Demetrius Harris Jr. in southwest Miami-Dade.

The FBI believes the suspected shooter, Joshua Campos, and his girlfriend Maxine McCord crossed the state line when they fled after the killing. Miami-Dade police hope their resources and connections will help bring him into custody.

On Wednesday, Harris' family said that day can't come soon enough.

"I really need justice, he was my baby and I raised him, this is so hard," said Harris' grandmother Shirley Harris.

Harris and the 26-year-old's father, Demetrius Harris Sr., said they are still grieving more than two years after he was gunned down following an argument with Campos.

"That was my first born son, he was my best friend, he took a life from me," said Harris Sr.

With the FBI joining the search, the reward for information that will to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

"We have developed information that he is in Texas, Georgia, or Alabama," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in charge Mark McCormick.

"We can assist Miami-Dade police with our special resources in the investigation," he said.

"Once the perpetrator is caught, this can bring closure to the family when he is arrested," said Miami-Dade Detective Oscar Andino.

Harris Jr. was not only a loving son but a devoted father to his two daughters, four-year-old Madison and eight-year-old London

"He was a sweetheart, loved him so much, he raised two beautiful girls," said Shirley Harris.

She said she was encouraged by the FBI being onboard.

"This gives me some hope that they will find him real quick. I am 71 and I want to see them find him before I leave this Earth," said Harris. "This would mean a whole lot."

Campos will face a series of charges when caught including second-degree murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information that can help in his capture is urged to call 1 800 CALL FBI (225-5324).

Harris' loved ones are hopeful that they will soon see justice.