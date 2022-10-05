Miami Dolphins surprise deserving family with much need A/C unit

MIAMI - A deserving South Florida family is cooling off this week with a brand new air conditioner thanks to the Miami Dolphins and AirPros USA.

"I'm so happy, so blessed, it was totally a surprise," says Carolina.

"We just feel so blessed, thankful," says Pedro.

Pedro and Carolina are parents to four children, two of them are biological and another two are adopted. They're also foster parents to a two-year-old.

This family's story was personal for Dolphins' fullback Alec Ingold.

"Just seeing these kids and the family interact and celebrate over this air conditioning unit, you can tell it means a lot," he said.

Being adopted himself, he wanted to be part of giving back.

"To see these kids and this family be together it makes me think about my family and my support system," said Ingold.