Miami Dolphins stunning Monday night loss to the Titans, CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI - Shocking. Unfathomable. Incredible. Pick your description for Monday night's ending at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hosting a Monday night game for the first time in six seasons, an NFL team came back from 14 points down in the final three minutes to win a game for the first time in seven years. Tennessee did it to the Dolphins, leaving everyone looking for answers after the Titans 28-27 comeback win.



Where Do The Dolphins Stand

Now, 9-4, they have a two game lead on Buffalo in the AFC East. The Bills host Dallas on Sunday, while the Dolphins must rebound on a short week, hosting the Jets. Meanwhile, the loss leaves the Dolphins a game behind the Ravens in the race for the number one seed in the AFC. But the two teams still have a head-to-head game left. Despite the Monday night loss, the Dolphins still have their fate in their hands. The magic number to win the division remains at three.

Struggle From The Start

Perhaps one can say the result was justified since the Titans were right there with the Dolphins all night long. Miami struggled to get the ball in the endzone and had issues overall offensively. They also struggled with numerous injuries on the offense, including Tyreek Hill. But thanks to a defensive touchdown by Zach Seiler, two terrible Titans fumbles late in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins' ability to run the ball in for scores, they had that 14-point lead. The Dolphins also had a field goal get blocked.

Titans Pass Rush

The Dolphins had kept defenses away from Tua Tagovailoa all season. But without 3 of the 5 starting offensive linemen, Tennessee's pass rush disrupted the offense and sacked Tua on the game's final play.

Banged Up

Besides Tyreek Hill and three starting offensive linemen being out, injuries on defense took a toll. Javon Holland missed the game for the 2nd week in a row and fellow safety Deshon Elliott left with injury.

Defense Lets Up

The defense had a good game until the final two drives. Inexplicably, they not only let Tennessee go down the field for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, but they allowed the Titans to do it quickly enough to pull out the win. They had trouble covering receiver DeAndre Hopkins all night.

Rest, Recover, Come Back

The Dolphins are 3-0 after losses this season. The next game comes quickly, with the Jets in town on Sunday at 1 p.m. They pounded Houston last Sunday and have nothing to lose. This is no gimmie game for the Dolphins, who need to bounce back as they usually do before the difficult final three games, against some of the league's best teams.