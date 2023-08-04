Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Mark Gilbert

MIAMI GARDENS - With training camp underway, the Miami Dolphins are making roster moves.

On Friday, the Fins announced that they have signed cornerback Mark Gilbert

Gilbert has played in eight career games, all with Detroit in 2021. He recorded three tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Gilbert was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL, where he totaled 33 tackles (29 solo) and led the league with four interceptions.

He was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad for most of the 2022 season. Gilbert played collegiately at Duke and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted college free agent on May 2, 2021.

The Dolphins also announced that they have waived fullback John Lovett.

Lovett joined the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022, and spent the 2022 season on injured reserve. He played in eight NFL games with Green Bay in 2020, totaling three carries for six yards and registering four special teams stops.

Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 9, 2019. He played quarterback and running back at Princeton.

