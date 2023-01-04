Miami Dolphins players told to be there for eachother in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

MIAMI GARDENS - While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fans and well-wishers across the nation are praying for his recovery and showing their support.

On Wednesday, Hamlin's family said he remains on a ventilator but there's been some improvement since he collapsed on the field Monday night.

The NFL is uniting around Hamlin with all 32 teams posting "Pray For Damar" on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to his players about Hamlin and how he wants them to be there for each other during this extremely difficult time.

"We started out with the team meeting, to address this specific thing and to set the standard that like 'hey listen, there is no way you should feel'. How you feel is how you feel and it can affect people in totally different ways. Be there to support each other because you don't know how your teammates are feeling. You may not know who has been affected, who has been directly affected, who's been a teammate of Damar," said McDaniel.

On Tuesday night, the Dolphins lit up Hard Rock Stadium in Bills' colors in support of the team and Hamlin.