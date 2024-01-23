Has Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill filed for divorce? In social media post, he denies it

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill has filed to end his 2-month-old marriage, according to court records filed in Broward County.

But in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hill, 29, denied that he had filed to end his marriage.

"boy no the heck we didn't so don't put that in the air !!!," Hill's post said. "We are happily married and gone stay that way."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. Matt Rourke / AP

According to court records, attorneys for the star football player filed the request for the dissolution of marriage to Keeta Vaccaro on Jan. 22 at the central courthouse.

The couple married in Texas in early November during a week when the Dolphins weren't playing.

According to reports, Hill and Vaccaro became engaged in 2021 while the athlete was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The attorney representing Hill could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

The filing is private so it was unclear what led to the demise of the player's marriage.

It's been a difficult start to 2024 for Hill.

His luxury home in Southwest Ranches caught fire after firefighters determined a child was inside playing with a cigarette lighter.

The Dolphins were eliminated from post-season play after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 in one of the coldest NFL games ever played.