Miami Dolphins legendary player Larry Csonka marks 50th year of being named MVP of Super Bowl 8

By Mike Cugno

/ CBS Miami

Legendary Dolphins player Larry Csonka on what its like to play in the Super Bowl
MIAMI - CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno spoke to legendary Miami Dolphinsplayer Larry Csonka as he marked his 50th year of being named MVP of Super Bowl 8.

This year he's been asked to help with Super Bowl 58 trophy presentation.

It's certainly a big honor for Csonka and one he does not take lightly. Fifty years after being on the other side he'll now get to present the trophy to this year's winner, right after the game on Sunday.

Obviously, he has plenty of experience on that stage, having won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins. He said his favorite Super Bowl memory though is Jake Scott getting named MVP the year before he did. Fast forward to now, Csonka is more than excited to be part of the big weekend in a different way.

As for who he hopes wins this year, he said he can't choose since his younger brother is a San Francisco 49ers fan and his son is a big Patrick Mahomes fan. Either way, he's excited for the big day.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 6:13 AM EST

