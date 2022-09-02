Miami Dolphins host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off for more than 450 South Florida high school student athletes

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off as a way to strive and positively impact the game of football among high schools in our South Florida community.

And that is what the team did with more than 450 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach County.

This program was part of the team's preseason game-day matchup Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ten South Florida high-school football programs participated in pregame activations including educational discussions on technology led by Grover and nutritional programming led by FARE.

"The Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off event was an excellent opportunity to partner with Nike in uniting local student-athletes of our community to enjoy the game of football while preparing them for their own upcoming season," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said.

"We appreciate the variety of programming coming together for this event including partners like Grover and FARE to maximize our impact on the youth health and wellness."

The participating schools in the program included Charles W. Flanagan High School, Dillard High School, Everglades High School, Fort Lauderdale High School, J.P. Taravella High School, McArthur High School, Miami Carol City Senior High, Miami Norland Senior High School, and Santaluces Community High School.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.

As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community, and build the next generation of Dolphins fans.

Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.