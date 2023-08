HOUSTON -- Fresh off its preseason loss last week, the Miami Dolphins roared back Saturday against Houston, defeating the Texans on their home turf 28 to 3.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Mitchell Agude, bottom, stops Houston Texans running back Mike Boone, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. Dolphins' Randy Charlton, left, and Texans' Mason Schreck, top left, look on. Eric Gay / AP

The Dolphins' Devon Achane was forced to leave the game on a cart following an incident in the second quarter.

The Dolphins are now 1-1 in preseason play.