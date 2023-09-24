Miami Dolphins defeat Denver Broncos 70-20 in their first home game of season

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins delivered a crushing blow to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, defeating them 70-20 in their first home game of the regular season.

The latest victory comes after the Fins returned following a two-game road trip and defeated the New England Patriots 24-17 last week.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 3 as an early MVP candidate and the team made NFL history on Sunday as one of the best offenses to ever take the field.

Racking up more than 700 yards, Miami scored 70 points in a blowout win over the Broncos on Sunday -- the most by any NFL team in 57 years. Runningback Raheem Mostert had four touchdowns to help propel this historic victory.

According to CBS Sports, only the 1940 Chicago Bears and the 1966 Washington team scored more points in a single game.

Tagovailoa had four touchdown passes to help rout Denver, while backup Mike White also had a scoring strike.