Miami Dolphins clinch playoff berth in dramatic fashion: CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein on what's next

MIAMI -- It took a gutsy, hard-nosed effort, but the Dolphins got the job done, beating Dallas 22-20 to reach the NFL playoffs Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to pass the ball while pressured by David Long Jr. #51 of the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. / Getty Images

The game featured kicker Jason Sanders' five field goals, the offense functioning with many depth players and a nasty defense that mostly kept the Cowboys under wraps. This Christmas Eve classic will be remembered for a very long time.

What Now?

The Dolphins are 11-4 and at worst will have the number 5 seed. The magic number to win the AFC East is one. Any combination of a Buffalo loss or Dolphins win gives Miami the crown. Buffalo plays New England and then comes to South Florida for the season finale. The Dolphins are playing for the number one seed, which comes with a bye, in Baltimore. If the Ravens and Bills both win, the division will be decided in the regular season finale in two weeks.

Offense Steps Up

After Dallas took the lead late, Tua Tagovailoa led the game winning drive. Playing with one starting offensive lineman, Terron Armstead, and without Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, the offense came through to set up the gane winning kick Jeff Wilson stepped in and gained the tough, necessary yards. Tyreek Hill made a big play on 3rd and 3 to allow the Dolphins to keep winding down the clock. And big-time work by Kendall Lamm, who played every small at right tackle for injured Austin Jackson. Lamm has been this team's unsung hero this season.

Quality Win

After losing to Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, the Dolphins heard it all from all over the sports world. Miami couldn't beat a top team. That can no longer be said after the win against 10-4 Dallas.

Sanders Stars

Jason Sanders had struggled making long field goals of late. He remained confident, and the Dolphins were steadfast in their belief of him. Sanders nailed three kicks from 50 yards plus and added two more, including the game winner in the final seconds for a perfect 5 for 5 game when the team needed it most.

Chubb Keeps Churning

Bradley Chubb is having one of the best seasons by a Dolphins defensive player in decades. With another sack and a half three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss, Chubb is having an impact season. Teams The rest of the way are going to have to account for him on all plays.