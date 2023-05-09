Miami Dolphins announce this year's preseason broadcast team

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday announced its preseason television broadcast team for this year, and it will include three CBS News Miami sports personalities.

Mike Cugno, Steve Goldstein and Kim Bokamper will be joined by Johanna Torres, the Dolphins host who will also serve with Cugno as sideline reporters who will will provide updates and in-game interviews during the broadcast.

Mike Cugno, Steve Goldstein, Kim Bokamper and Johanna Torres will serve as the preseason broadcast team for the Miami Dolphins this year. CBS News Miami

In the booth, Goldstein will deliver play-by-play information and be joined by Kim Bokamper, the former Dolphins linebacker, who will serve as color analyst.

CBS Miami returns as the preseason home of the Dolphins for the 27th consecutive season and will broadcast Miami's three preseason contests later this year.

The full preseason and regular season schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m

Goldstein became the voice of Dolphins preseason telecasts in 2021 and has been the television play-by-play voice of the NHL's Florida Panthers since 2007.

Bokamper began his broadcasting career in 1990 after a 10-year career with Dolphins team, where he played both linebacker and defensive end, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 1980 as a linebacker.

Cugno joined CBS News Miami in 2014 and works as the station's sports anchor.

Torres is the manager of the Dolphins' cheerleading program and has served as a digital content host for many Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium platforms, including Dolphins Today.