Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule revealed. Here's when and where they're playing

Miami Dolphins fans had been anxiously awaiting news of when and where their squad will be playing this fall. That moment finally arrived Wednesday night, when the NFL released the regular-season schedules for all 32 teams.

The Dolphins open the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 2019 and just the third time in 25 years. Jacksonville will travel to Hard Rock Stadium for Week 1 (Sept. 8) followed by the Thursday Night Football matchup with Buffalo in Week 2 (Sept. 12).

Here's the Dolphins' 2024 schedule:

Miami's home slate continues with the Monday Night Football game vs. Tennessee in Week 4 (Sept. 30). They'll host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 (Oct. 27) and back-to-back home games vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 (Nov. 17) and the New England Patriots in Week 12 (Nov. 24). The Dolphins host division rival the N.Y. Jets in Week 14 (Dec. 8) before their final regular-season home game against the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 (Dec. 22).

Their 2024 schedule features five prime time games, tied for the most in a regular season in franchise history (1997, 2004) and their most in 20 years.

The first two of those primetime matchups will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Dolphins host Buffalo in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football (Sept. 12) and Tennessee in Week 4 on Monday Night Football (Sept. 30).

Miami will play again on Monday Night Football in Week 10 at the L.A. Rams (Nov. 11).

The Dolphins will also play two road games on NBC when they head to Lambeau Field to take on Green Bay on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 28) and play at Cleveland on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 (Dec. 29).

Miami's Thanksgiving matchup in Green Bay marks the first time the Dolphins have played on Thanksgiving since 2011. This will be the franchise's eighth all-time Thanksgiving game with all eight coming on the road. Miami is 5-2 all-time in the previous seven matchups.

The NFL’s fastest schedule release, brought to you by the NFL’s fastest team. 😎 pic.twitter.com/5jHcUUwLAc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 16, 2024

The Dolphins will travel 25,869 miles through 16 time zones this upcoming NFL season, making them the second team with the biggest mileage.

Overall, the Dolphins will play seven games against six different playoff teams from the 2023 season, including four against division champions from a year ago. Five of those seven contests will be played on the road as the AFC plays nine road games in even years.

The Dolphins enter the 2024 season coming off four consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back playoff berths, joining Buffalo and Kansas City as the only NFL teams to accomplish both.