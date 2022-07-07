Watch CBS News
Dolphins announce 2022 public training camp schedule, including joint practice with Eagles

MIAMI GARDENS – Dolfans, get ready for some action!

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced their 2022 public training camp schedule.

According to the team, "This year's training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation."

Things will kick off at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, when the Fins hold their first public practice.

The team will then host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25.

While attendance for any of the open practices is free, fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

Here's the Fins' full public training camp schedule:

TIME

DATE

THEME

10:25 a.m.    

Saturday, July 30    

Back Together Saturday

10:25 a.m.    

Tuesday, August 2    

Beat the Summer Heat

10:25 a.m.    

Wednesday, August 3    

Wellness Wednesday

10:25 a.m.    

Friday, August 5    

Junior Dolphins Day

10:25 a.m.    

Saturday, August 6    

305 Celebration

10:25 a.m.    

*Sunday, August 7    

*Member Day

TBD

Wednesday, August 24    

Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

Thursday, August 25    

Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles

Please note, member day is only open to season ticket holders.

