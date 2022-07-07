Dolphins announce 2022 public training camp schedule, including joint practice with Eagles
MIAMI GARDENS – Dolfans, get ready for some action!
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced their 2022 public training camp schedule.
According to the team, "This year's training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation."
Things will kick off at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, when the Fins hold their first public practice.
The team will then host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on Wednesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 25.
While attendance for any of the open practices is free, fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.
Here's the Fins' full public training camp schedule:
TIME
DATE
THEME
10:25 a.m.
Saturday, July 30
Back Together Saturday
10:25 a.m.
Tuesday, August 2
Beat the Summer Heat
10:25 a.m.
Wednesday, August 3
Wellness Wednesday
10:25 a.m.
Friday, August 5
Junior Dolphins Day
10:25 a.m.
Saturday, August 6
305 Celebration
10:25 a.m.
*Sunday, August 7
*Member Day
TBD
Wednesday, August 24
Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles
TBD
Thursday, August 25
Joint Practices with Philadelphia Eagles
Please note, member day is only open to season ticket holders.
for more features.