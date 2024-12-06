Miami Design District combines art, architecture, design into outdoor museum

MIAMI - From a 20,000-pound stainless steel sculpture called "XO" by artist Daniel Anderson to a larger-than-life butterfly wing sculpture "Dream Machine" by Rubem Robierb, art is transforming Lincoln Road and beyond.

Heading across town to the Miami Design District, CBS News Miami discovered an interactive and playful landscape that celebrates creativity at every turn.

"This is our holiday installation. Instead of doing traditional Christmas lights, we commission a designer to create something neighborhood-wide, " Craig Robins, the visionary behind the Miami Design District where fashion and art seamlessly intertwine, said. "This year, it's Nicole Moyo. Throughout the neighborhood, you'll see amazing seating and playing sculptures."

CBS News Miami toured the streets with Robins, who is happy his dream for The Miami Design District come true. In the 200s, he purchased many run-down buildings in the 18-square-block area.

"I wanted to work in a neighborhood that was equally about culture as it was about doing business," he said. "I always wanted to be a place that was an outdoor museum of art, architecture and design."

This vision comes to life in striking ways, like the new facade at Tiffany's — a collaboration that captures the district's innovative spirit.

"Damien Hirst, one of my favorite artists, did a temporary facade for Tiffany's to launch their new flagship. It's really cool, spectacular," he said.

The artistic journey continues with murals like Altrerance Gumby's "Living the Dream," a permanent installation that embodies the neighborhood's creative vibe.

"And it's all stones, handmade, really fun, colorful, beautiful," he said.

Art here knows no boundaries — from stunning storefronts to trees adorned with handmade pearl balls by artist Nicole Moyo.

"We always try to find a young, inspiring designer to do an installation for us for the holidays," Robins said.

Luxury brands are also joining the artistic celebration. Cartier has transformed into a two-story pop-up museum commemorating 100 years of its iconic Trinity Collection. Meanwhile, Gucci has created a festive snow globe installation that captures the season's spirit.

"Gucci has done this activation through the neighborhood. They've installed this beautiful globe for the holidays, which will be here through the beginning of January, thieve done murals around," Robins said.

No tickets are required — just comfortable shoes and a sense of wonder.

"The idea is that wherever you walk, every 50 feet, there's some museum-quality exhibit of art, architecture, and design," Robins said.