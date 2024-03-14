Miami-Dade's Youth Fair kicks off Thursday, celebrating 72nd Anniversary

MIAMI - Miami-Dade's Youth Fair returns Thursday as it celebrates its 72nd anniversary.

This year's fair, which runs through Sunday, April 7th (except March 18-19 & April 1-2), features a 'Spaceventure' theme for 21 days of out-of-this-world foods, rides, and games, live entertainment, daily parade, and agricultural & academic student exhibits.

This year there will be more than 85 thrilling rides. The younger kids can enjoy the fun at the Kiddieland and Kiddieland Too areas while thrill seekers can get on the heart-pounding rides Majorland has to offer. The newest ride debuting this year is the thrilling X-Drive, which is sure to be a fair favorite.

Fairgoers will be able to enjoy food from more than 130 food concessions featuring more than 20 new sweet and savory foods such as Almond Joy funnel cake, Angela's pineapple & guava pizza, banana cream pie nachos, Buffalo chicken fries, cheeseburger-on-a-stick, deep-fried milk & cookies, elote sundaes, and Korean BBQ fries.

The Youth Fair will also be hosting a New Foods Contest.

The 2024 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition takes place at the Fairgrounds, SW 112 Avenue

& Coral Way, its home since 1972.

Click here for more information about free and reduced admission offers, hours, and parking.